Vantage West Credit Union celebrates 70 years of financial service, community impact, and member dedication in 2025.

What began in 1955 as a small credit union serving airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has grown into a trusted institution that empowers over 200,000 individuals, families and businesses across Arizona.

“For seven decades, we’ve been a trusted partner, supporting our members through life’s biggest moments,” said Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott, President and CEO of Vantage West Credit Union. “This milestone is a testament to the loyalty of our members, the dedication of our employees, and the resilience that has allowed us to grow and adapt while staying true to our mission.”

Throughout its history, Vantage West has made a lasting positive impact on the community, helping members achieve financial wellness through their completely free Financial Wellness Program and strengthening local businesses by providing tailored financial solutions, competitive lending options, and strategic guidance.

While the 70th anniversary honors their journey to date, it also reinforces Vantage West’s commitment to the future. With a commitment to innovation, financial empowerment and community-focused initiatives, the credit union continues to evolve to meet the needs of future generations, including expanding support for Arizonans in Oro Valley with a new branch opening later this year at 11165 N. La Canada Drive, Suite 175.