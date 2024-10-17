American Battery Factory Announces Seven-Year Partnership with Tinci Materials

American Battery Factory Inc., an emerging battery manufacturer creating a domestic supply chain of lithium iron phosphate battery cells in the United States, has announced a seven-year partnership with Tinci Materials Texas to secure a supply of battery chemical materials.

The agreement enables ABF to advance battery cell production processes alongside the imminent construction of the company’s first gigafactory in Tucson. Materials sourced from and supplied by Tinci will be integrated into assembly of the cells, ensuring each unit is properly fit for use. ABF cells will be produced for households, businesses and utilities to optimize energy storage, enhance the power grid and make true energy independence a reality.

“Securing a reliable supply of materials for battery cell production is one of the single most significant steps we can take as we roll out fully localized LFP batteries in North America,” said John Kem, president of American Battery Factory. “Working with Tinci has given us long-term stability for cell production, which is crucial as we soon enter the stage of facility construction. Through this partnership, we can build batteries that have the highest ratings of longevity, safety and cost competitiveness, which allows us to build an effective domestic supply chain.”

As part of the partnership, both companies agree to cooperate to source and supply materials and manage logistics, update demand forecasts, develop an LFP battery ecosystem in North America and integrate materials directly into cell production for end-user energy storage products. Tinci joins a roster of ABF partners that include Honeywell, LEAD Intelligent Equipment, First Phosphate, Anovion, Celgard, FNA Group and Lion Energy, through which ABF receives lithium sourcing, anode and separator materials and battery pack integration among other offtake agreements.

Tinci’s expertise with lithium-ion battery materials and specialty chemicals will benefit ABF substantially, with a focus placed on autonomous research, development and innovation. The company’s product evaluation system aligns well with ABF’s, including research, technology and practical application that garners world-class chemical knowledge and has established Tinci as a top-tier international player in green chemistry operations. With these materials, ABF’s battery cells produced on-site will be distinct from other lithium battery chemistries, incorporating the safest chemistry and environmentally friendly design while lasting up to 10,000 life cycles/30 years.

“Our agreement with ABF aligns with our core mission, which is to foster green chemistry for a low-carbon and beautiful life,” said Jared Pyland, sales engineer at Tinci Materials. “Demand has never been higher for clean energy solutions as we continue this global energy transition. Being part of the foundation of this domestic supply chain is empowering for us and we look forward to continued collaboration throughout our partnership.”

ABF is dedicated to making true energy independence a reality for the nation and plans to supply the demand for U.S.-made LFP battery cells deployed by battery pack integrators and energy storage solution providers across a range of markets including utilities, data centers, telecommunications, commercial/agricultural equipment, power tools, specialized markets and national defense requirements. Most recently, the company announced its involvement with Lion Energy’s new manufacturing line which will make it possible to manufacture cells and energy storage units at a reasonable price, be an environmental steward and offer quality jobs to the region.