Suresh Garimella Becomes University of Arizona’s New President in Installation Ceremony

By Kyle Mittan, University Communications

Much like the iconic saguaro cactus is a “keystone species” in the Sonoran Desert, the University of Arizona is a “keystone institution” for the state, U of A President Suresh V. Garimella said Tuesday during his installation ceremony.

Garimella spoke at a packed Centennial Hall, where community members and state dignitaries gathered for the formal installation of the university’s 23rd president.

Garimella told those in attendance that the saguaro is a keystone species that helps hold the desert ecosystem together.

“They’re exceptional, distinctive, unique and a force for good. As our friends the Tohono O’odham and the Yaqui have known for centuries, the Saguaro provides food from its fruit, nectar from its flowers for pollinators, shelter for woodpeckers and owls, and shade and protection for all,” he said.

“I put to you that as the flagship land-grant, the University of Arizona is a keystone institution for our state, even predating statehood by decades.”

Garimella emphasized the importance of three key focus areas for the university going forward.

“I propose we couple a sense of urgency with purpose built around three shared strategic imperatives: access and success for every student, research that shapes the future, and engagement with our communities to create opportunity together,” he said.

The installation ceremony, held on the west lawn of Old Main and at Centennial Hall, marked the university’s formal celebration of its new leader, who took the helm on Oct. 1. Garimella, a world-renowned mechanical engineer who is also Distinguished Professor of aerospace and mechanical and engineering, was previously president of the University of Vermont.

The event kicked off near the Berger Memorial Fountain outside Old Main. Carlos Gonzales, associate dean for Indigenous affairs in the College of Health Sciences, gave a Yaqui blessing and read the university’s land acknowledgment recognizing that the campus is on the homelands of the O’odham and Yaqui.

The event included familiar U of A traditions, including appearances by Wilbur and Wilma T. Wildcat, the university’s iconic mascot couple, and a performance by the Pride of Arizona Marching Band and Color Guard, U of A Cheer and U of A ROTC.

Marshals then led a processional down University Boulevard into Centennial Hall, where about 800 attendees were seated.

Dignitaries and officials from across Arizona and beyond attended, including Gov. Katie Hobbs and members of the Arizona Board of Regents. Hobbs spoke about the value of higher education and how, since meeting Garimella, she has seen him remain focused on the university’s land-grant mission.

“As Arizona’s land-grant university, U of A was established with the purpose of removing barriers to higher education and offering a path forward for everyone in Arizona,” Hobbs said.

“The land-grant mission means a lot to the university, as it does to Dr. Garimella. His passion and enthusiasm to be of service to this state are evident.”

ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata presided over the investiture of Garimella, formally declaring him president.

“What truly sets him apart is how he channels that knowledge, connecting with people to drive innovation and bold ideas,” Mata said. “He’s already building bridges that transcend traditional boundaries, and forging powerful partnerships that will position the University of Arizona for a dynamic future.”

Garimella’s speech harkened to Arizona’s heritage, recalling the five Cs of Arizona that fuel the state’s economy: copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate. He proposed a new five Cs for the U of A: community, collaboration, culture, curiosity and “cactus and canyon,” a reference to the university’s unique geographical location.

Garimella called for the campus community to unite behind the university’s mission, and he promised to be a source of clarity for the institution.

“From me, you will get an unwavering and disciplined focus on our North Star and our strategic imperatives,” Garimella said, referring again to student success, university research and community engagement.

“Together, let us help this wonderful institution claim its place as a true force for good.”

Pictured above – The U of A celebrated the installation of 23rd President Suresh Garimella on March 25. From left: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Arizona Board of Regents Chair Cecilia Mata, President Garimella holding the university's ceremonial mace, and Chair of the U of A Faculty Leila Hudson. Photo by Chris Richards/University Communications