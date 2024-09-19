Tint World Opens Location in Tucson

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its expansion throughout Arizona with a third location in the state now open in Tucson, at 3656 N Oracle Rd.

Tint World Tucson is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Peyton Mesa. Ambitious from the start, Mesa followed business management school with running a successful autobody shop, growing it to a $5 million business before purchasing a restaurant and expanding it to multiple locations prior to exiting.

“As someone passionate about the automotive industry, it’s a dream come true to open such a well-known brand in my hometown of Tucson,” Mesa said. “I know that drivers and enthusiasts like myself in the area will love the selection of aftermarket products, and I’m confident that Tint World’s proven systems and marketing will empower me to run a successful business and provide top notch customer service.”

Mesa’s Tint World location provides premium automotive styling and tinting, performance upgrades and aftermarket products, such as custom audio and wheels to drivers throughout Tucson and the surrounding area, including Marana, Oro Valley, Catalina Foothills, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Drexel Heights and Vail.

“Peyton is an inspiring young man and a smart, driven professional that we are proud to welcome into our growing family,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “There’s a high demand in Arizona for the services and products we provide at Tint World, and we know Peyton will represent our brand and serve his customers well.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more.

Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.