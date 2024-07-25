Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Board Chair, Members

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of three distinguished new members to its board of directors.

This diverse group of leaders brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will significantly contribute to the Chamber’s mission of fostering business growth and community development.

The new board members are:

Lesah Sesma-Gay, General Manager, Casino Del Sol Resort & Spa

Michael Gomez, Senior Energy Project Advisor, Southwest Gas Corporation

Sonia Vohnout, Founder & CEO, OppsSpot

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding individuals to our Board of Directors,” said Rob Elias, THCC president and CEO. ” Each of them brings unique insights and a deep commitment to our community. Their diverse backgrounds and leadership will undoubtedly enhance our organization’s ability to serve our members and drive economic growth in Tucson.”

Lesah Sesma-Gay‘s expertise in hospitality management at Casino Del Sol Resort & Spa will provide invaluable insights into the tourism and service sectors. Michael Gomez offers a strong background in energy project management, which will support the Chamber’s sustainability initiatives. Sonia Vohnout‘s leadership at OppsSpot will contribute to strategic planning and operational excellence.

In addition to these fantastic individuals, the Chamber named Lindsay Welch, Mosaic Quarter’s managing director of business development and corporate relations, as the new board Chair.

“Lindsay has been a big part of our organization for many years as a servant on our board,” Elias said. “Although she has enormous shoes to fill with the departure of past Chair Karla Bernal Morales, we are confident in her abilities to lead our board going forward. Her support will be invaluable as we continue to build on our achievements. I’d also like to take a moment to thank Karla as her contributions to our organization have been immeasurable, and I am profoundly grateful for her leadership, guidance, and friendship.”

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce looks forward to the positive impact these new board members will have on the organization and the broader business community. Together, the board will continue to champion the interests of Hispanic businesses and foster a vibrant, inclusive economy in Southern Arizona.