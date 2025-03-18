CBRE announced that Shannon Murphy has returned to its Tucson office as a First Vice President. She specializes in leasing and sales of retail properties in Tucson.

“I am thrilled to have Shannon back on our team,” said Jeff Casper, Senior Vice President and Tucson market leader. “She has a successful track record in the retail sector and will work with our team to bring excellent results to our clients.”

Murphy returns to CBRE after spending the last 12 years at Diamond Ventures as their Director of Sales and Marketing and Designated Broker. In this role, she was responsible for selling and marketing retail properties and custom lot communities. Murphy had previously been at CBRE as a broker in the Phoenix, Tucson and Orange County offices.

“I am excited to be back at CBRE. I started my brokerage career at the company and know how the CBRE platform can benefit my clients and help provide unparalleled service. The Tucson retail market continues to thrive, and I am eager to start building my book of business,” said Murphy.

A native Tucsonan, Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University. She is a member of the Tucson Airport Authority, CCIM and Metropolitan Pima Alliance (MPA) and is on the Old Pueblo Community Services (OPCS) Board.

