Kadi Tierney has been named public affairs manager for Cox Communications in Southern Arizona. Tierney will oversee Cox’s corporate and charitable giving while maintaining relationships with local non-profit organizations, create opportunities for employee engagement, and manage Cox volunteerism in Southern Arizona.

Tierney brings 22 years of experience in building and leading national and local non-profit organizations. After serving as an AmeriCorps member in Boston, she joined the staff of The Office of National Service at The White House, conducting training around the country on the importance of public service. Tierney was previously the executive director of the Pat Tilman Foundation. Most recently, she owned a consulting business focused on regional political campaigns and community proposition initiatives.

“I am excited for Kadi to join our Public Affairs team supporting our Southern Arizona footprint,” said Stephanie Healy, Southern Arizona market VP. “Her vast experience and knowledge in public service, along with her established relationships in Southern Arizona will be instrumental in maintaining and enhancing our commitment to supporting the local communities we serve.”

Tierney was born and raised in Tucson and is a proud alumna of Salpointe Catholic High School and Columbia University.