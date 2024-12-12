Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle Raises Record $1,883,925 for Local Charities

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. announced that the 2024 edition of his annual Millions for Tucson Raffle raised a record amount of over $1.8 million, benefiting the 378 local charities that participated this year. This represents the most money raised in a single year in the 15-year history of the raffle.

This past February, Click issued a challenge to local 501(c)(3) charities to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales to support their community programs. That challenge was met and exceeded with a seven-digit level of success among participating charities that collectively raised a record $1,883,925. To date, the 15 raffles sponsored by Click have raised nearly $17 million for local charities. The past three raffles have raised an average of over $1.6 million each year.

The three prizes donated by Click this year included a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe as first prize, two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world as second prize, and $5,000 in cash as the third prize. He printed and distributed the raffle tickets for eligible charities to sell and they were able to keep 100 percent of the funds raised.

“I am so proud of our Tucson and Southern Arizona charitable organizations, first, for the great work they do in our community, and second, because they worked very hard to make this the most successful raffle to date,” said Click. “The Click family is grateful for our community for their generous spirit shown to our local non-profits and for the charities themselves in the important work they do,” he continued. “In this season of giving, I’m gratified in seeing everyone come together to help out their fellow citizens.”

After making the announcement at the raffle drawing event, Click drew the three winning tickets and placed personal telephone calls to the winners. Donna Gutman of Tucson, won the third prize of $5,000 (ticket sold by No Kill Pima County); Diane Kirkendall of Green Valley won the second prize of two plane tickets (ticket sold by St. Vincent de Paul San Martin de Porres); and Angela Johansen of Harlem, GA will receive a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe with an MSRP of $72,290 (ticket sold by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church).