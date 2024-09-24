Hexagon Unveils Newest Collision Avoidance System

Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions, has announced the newest generation of its advanced Hexagon Collision Avoidance System, now supporting 4D radar technology, enhanced insights, and interoperability with the Hexagon Personal Alert tagging system.

The significant upgrade positions Hexagon CAS as the most advanced collision prevention system on the market.

The upgraded CAS has already been installed in 15,000 vehicles around the globe. Its standout feature is inclusion of advanced 4D radar technology, which enables vehicle-to-object detection and vehicle-to-vehicle alarming in GNSS-denied areas. Global Navigation Satellite System depends on the use of satellites, and there are areas of mining operations where satellite reception is inaccessible or unreliable.

The 4D radar enablement in Hexagon CAS means the select customers who have installed the updated system as part of its initial release now have the capability to help prevent collisions in these challenging areas.

At the same time, Hexagon is introducing CAS Insights—a robust insights platform available for use with CAS—which offers customizable, filterable reports that pinpoint the unique collision-risk issues faced at the customer’s site. CAS Insights provides timely information about device health and identifies high-risk event areas, enabling operations to make targeted interventions for refining their processes and infrastructure to avoid vehicle collisions.

Lastly, the upgraded Hexagon CAS now includes interoperability with the Hexagon Personal Alert system. Personal Alert uses ultra-wideband technology for vehicle-to-person protection. Together with CAS and the award-winning Hexagon Operator Alertness System, it provides a critical additional layer of safety.

The advanced Hexagon CAS system, already recognized for its simple installation and accurate alarming, retains its EMESRT Level 7 and 8 compliant vehicle-to-vehicle alarms while offering a scalable pathway for safety upgrades to Level 9 protection.

“Our commitment to creating a zero-harm mining environment is at the heart of everything we do, because the most important thing to come out of any mine is the miner,” said James Dampney, Hexagon VP of resource optimization and material movement.

“The enhanced CAS system and its interoperability with other Hexagon safety solutions will provide our customers with the monitoring, interventions and actionable intelligence they need to ensure not only the protection of people working on their sites but also the efficiency and sustainability of their operations. It represents another significant stride towards safer, smarter mining.”