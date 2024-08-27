Pima County Accepts Nominations for Small Business of the Year Awards

The Pima County Small Business Commission is accepting nominations through Sept. 20 for its 2024 Small Business of the Year Awards. The commission will present one award in each of the categories: Urban, Rural and Nonprofit.

Nominees for the Urban small business award must be located within the Tucson city limits.

Nominees for the Rural small business award may be located within any municipality outside the City of Tucson or within unincorporated Pima County.

Nominees for the Nonprofit small business award may be located anywhere in Pima County.

Nominations may be submitted by the business itself or a customer or client.

All nominees, regardless of category, must:

Be located in Pima County.

Be owned or managed by a Pima County resident.

Be in operation for two years or more.

Employ fewer than 100 employees.

All nominations must but be submitted using the online application form.

Nomination applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.