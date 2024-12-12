Cox Taps Stephanie Healy for Market VP as Lisa Lovallo Retires

Cox Communications has tapped public affairs director Stephanie Healy to serve as Southern Arizona Market VP. Her promotion comes as Lisa Lovallo announced her retirement.

As Market VP for Cox Southern Arizona, Healy will lead a team of more than 250 employees and focus her attention on business development, enriching strong relationships with key local decision-makers for the betterment of Southern Arizona’s communication infrastructure. In her new role, Healy will be the market’s primary advocate by helping to drive business development, lead the market’s competitive efforts, and work to ensure alignment. Her experience in the market and in the community will allow her to effectively champion the customer, employee, and community experience.



Healy joined Cox in 2012, leading Southern Arizona’s public affairs, corporate social responsibility, and employee engagement. In addition, Healy served in leadership roles for Cox’s environmental and sustainability initiatives, including Cox Conserves council. Her community service includes past president of the Southwest Cable & Communications Association, current and former board and leadership roles for Tucson Chamber, Arizona Thrives, Arizona Forward, and El Rio Health Care. She is a graduate of the Flinn Brown Civic Leadership Academy and a Flinn Brown Fellow.



Lisa Lovallo

During her 16 years, Lovallo has vigorously expanded services into new communities in Southern Arizona and Pinal County, including Huachuca City, Douglas, Eloy, Sycamore Springs, Three Points and SE Sierra Vista to name a few. Notably, Lovallo steered Cox’s partnership with the Sunnyside School District to pilot the Connect2Compete program that led to Cox’s rolling it out nationally bringing the internet to thousands of students in need and their families. Additionally, under Lovallo’s leadership, customers in Southern Arizona experienced the enhancement of multi-Gig speeds.

“Everything I did during my career at Cox was a team effort and the result of working for a company that cares about its employees, its customers, and its community. I am grateful to all my colleagues and community partners for their support, guidance, and friendship during my tenure at Cox,” said Lovallo.



Lovallo was named “Woman of the Year” by the Tucson Chamber of Commerce and sits on its board. She was awarded the “Spirit of Philanthropy” recognition by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. In 2022, she was named one of “Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women” by the 48 Women Project and the Arizona Historical Society. BizTucson named her to its inaugural Women Leading the Region list.



Lovallo serves on numerous community boards including Sun Corridor, the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, Tucson Airport Authority, The University of Arizona College of Science, Tucson Medical Center, The African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Reid Park Zoo and Unisource Energy, the parent company of Tucson Electric Power.