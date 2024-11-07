Pyx Health, the leading social health platform addressing loneliness, has announced that Brett Ehrhardt has joined the company as CFO. Ehrhardt’s appointment marks another important step forward in Pyx Health’s continued growth strategy.

Ehrhardt spent the first several years of his career in public accounting, where he gained a broad understanding of building and scaling finance operations across business sectors. His passion for working with impactful healthcare organizations began nearly a decade ago when he worked for one of the largest non-profit hospice providers in the nation. Most recently, Ehrhardt served as CFO at a private equity-backed, multi-state ophthalmology practice in Denver, where he successfully scaled financial operations.

“With nearly 15 years of accounting experience, Brett offers the growth-minded, healthcare-focused financial expertise that Pyx Health had been searching for,” said Cindy Jordan, CEO and co-founder of Pyx Health. “As we continue to expand both organically and through continued M&A efforts, Brett’s leadership will be an incredibly valuable addition to our organization.”

As CFO, Ehrhardt will play a key role in shaping Pyx’s financial strategy, providing insights to inform critical decisions during this growth phase.

“What drew me to Pyx Health was its mission: I’m deeply passionate about healthcare organizations that strive to keep patients healthy on a physical, mental, and social level,” said Erhardt. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to help Pyx Health continue to scale their services and expand their member base to touch more lives across the country.”

Erhardt attended the University of North Dakota and is both a CPA and CMA. He earned an MBA from the University of Florida Hough Graduate School of Business.