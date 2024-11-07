9th Annual Casino Del Sol Golf Tournament Raises More Than $110,000 for Charities

Casino Del Sol has announced it raised over $110K at its 9th annual Charity Golf Tournament for this year’s beneficiaries Ronald McDonald House Charities and Interfaith Community Services. Each nonprofit will receive upwards of $55,000 to continue providing essential services and support to their constituencies.

The sold-out tournament welcomed 114 golfers and 11 sponsors at the Sewailo Golf Club. The event brought together community leaders, businesses from across the country and Canada, and golf enthusiasts–all united in their support of the two nonprofits and the services and support they provide to their clients.

Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol, expressed her enthusiasm for the tournament, saying, “The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Casino Del Sol are dedicated to creating a positive impact in our community and firmly believe in the power of collaboration and supporting local organizations. The Charity Golf Tournament was a fantastic opportunity for us to come together, raise funds, and try to make a positive difference in the community by supporting these great organizations.”

“Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona is thrilled to be named as a beneficiary of the Casino Del Sol Golf Tournament,” said Scott Matlick, president and CEO of RMHC Southern Arizona. “Our long-time partners are invested in the success of our community, and given that 94% of funding for our charity comes from individuals and companies in our own community, this donation will have an incredible impact on the children and families we serve.

“Not only are Casino Del Sol and their partners serving our 27-bedroom Ronald McDonald House, but also two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, two Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles (our mobile dental clinics), and the upcoming Ronald McDonald Sibling Center at Diamond Children’s Medical Center,” Matlick said. “Because of generous gifts like this, families are never asked to pay for their stay at the Ronald McDonald House. Thank you.”

“I would like to highlight the impact of Casino Del Sol on our community through the 9th Annual Sewailo Golf Tournament,” said Tom McKinney, CEO of Interfaith Community Services. “Their vital support enables Interfaith Community Services to provide services to people in need. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who are participating in the tournament. Their contributions are greatly appreciated and will make a meaningful difference.”

Casino Del Sol has hosted the golf tournament since 2015, with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous beneficiaries of the tournament include Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Homicide Survivors, Inc. and Youth On Their Own.