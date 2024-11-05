UA School of Theatre, Film & Television Ranked No. 2 Public Film School in U.S.

By Kerryn Negus, School of Theatre, Film & Television

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television climbed 15 places to No. 9 overall in The Wrap’s latest ranking of the country’s Top 50 Film Schools. This marks the school’s highest-ever placement in the rankings, which are published annually by The Wrap, an online and print news organization that covers the business of entertainment and media. The U of A school, housed in the College of Fine Arts, is now the No. 2 public film school in the United States, behind only UCLA.

Released Monday, the ranking offers “insights into the schools that shape the future of the film industry for prospective film students, parents and industry professionals.” This year, The Wrap partnered with entertainment industry data research company Screen engine/ASI to create a more data-driven, less subjective way to review more than 60 colleges and universities.

Among the key factors considered were retention and graduation rates; student-to-faculty ratio; breadth of film, television and media classes offered; and the number of films that students make over the course of their studies. Additional consideration was given to schools’ credentialed guest speakers, distinctions and awards won, and notable alumni and their accomplishments.

At the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Student Production Awards in September, the School of Theatre, Film & Television had a record showing for the school, with seven nominees across multiple categories and three award wins by senior thesis filmmakers in the categories of editing, cinematography and performance.

Work by the school’s students has gained recognition around the globe in recent years. With strategy and mentorship provided by the school’s Festival and Awards Office, films by students and alumni have been screened at a variety of festivals, including New York’s Urbanworld, the Palm Springs International ShortFest , London’s BFI Flare and San Diego Comic-Con.

The Wrap mentioned several highlights for the school.

The school has announced a special mentorship project with U of A alumnus, actor and industry icon Craig T. Nelson. Next year, Nelson will act in a senior thesis film and share his decades of industry experience with the film’s director, cast and crew as a collaborator.

The school will roll out a new headquarters in Los Angeles next year, providing critical career programming and production support for U of A students and alumni.

Newer faculty members are gaining national attention, including Diego Moreno, an adjunct instructor who has signed a script development deal with Netflix as part of its Created By Initiative for underrepresented writers. Orquidea Morales, whose research focuses on border violence, horror and Latinx media, has had her work appear in Film Quarterly and co-hosts the popular podcast Monstras, which explores Latin American and Latinx folklore.

The school will continue its immersive education for students in 2025, with a planned trip to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where 10 students will connect with alumni filmmakers and gain experience behind-the-scenes as part of the festival’s official volunteer team. A cohort of students will also join the official volunteer team at the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, a major event of the Hollywood awards season.

Film students in the School of Theatre, Film & Television work on multiple film sets a year, both inside and outside of classes, and collaborate with students in the school’s acting program, the design and technical production program, and the new live and screened performance program. Staff and faculty in the film program include award-winning working filmmakers, industry veterans and published scholars, who closely mentor students in small classes on everything from project development to the public launch of their films to festival and career strategies.

Pictured above – Actor Craig T. Nelson interacts with School of Theatre, Film and Television students during his visit to campus earlier this year. School of Theatre, Film & Television