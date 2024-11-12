Historic ASARCO Headquarters Reborn as Seventh Avenue Lofts

Once a bustling office headquarters, the historic ASARCO building near Downtown Tucson is being thoughtfully transformed into the Seventh Avenue Lofts, a distinguished new residential community.

Originally constructed in 1964, the building is a classic example of modernist mid-century design. At the time, ASARCO was the fourth-largest copper producer in the world. The facility served as the headquarters for ASARCO’s copper mining operations across the southwest.

Renovations are underway, with careful attention to preserving the building’s unique history and character. When complete, the three-story building will offer a mix of 29 one-bedroom and 2 studio apartments in a variety of carefully designed layouts. There will also be four additional studio units in an adjacent building that previously housed the server equipment for the main ASARCO building.

Apartments will feature tall ceilings with exposed concrete and steel, stained concrete floors, fashionable new appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, many windows for natural light, as well as views of downtown and the surrounding mountains. Amenities in the new community will include a fitness center, tenant lounge, pet-friendly areas with turf, and approximately 42 parking spaces in a gated lot.

“This landmark property holds great historical significance as a unique corporate representation of ASARCO during the height of Tucson’s copper mining era,” said Zach Fenton, the developer behind the Seventh Avenue Lofts. “Our goal is to breathe new life into this architectural gem by creating upscale residential spaces that honor the building’s modernist design roots. This is not your typical boring cookie-cutter apartment building.”

Ideally situated just minutes from downtown and less than a mile from both the University of Arizona campus and the downtown campus of Pima Community College, the Seventh Avenue Lofts is anticipated to appeal to the UA and PCC faculty and staff as well as urban professionals seeking a prime location with easy access to restaurants, entertainment, and the modern streetcar line.