The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival has announced the appointment of Zoe Juliano as its new junior development director and operations assistant.

A graduate of the University of Arizona who has chosen to make Tucson her permanent home, Juliano brings a strong background in the arts, community engagement, and fundraising to TJF. During her time at the University of Arizona, she was a dedicated member of the Sudler Trophy-winning Pride of Arizona Marching Band and Pep Band.

Through performances at football and basketball games, bowl appearances and tournament events, Juliano has performed before hundreds of thousands of spectators and reached millions more through nationally televised broadcasts, most recently during the UA Men’s Basketball run to the NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis. Her role as a student leader and ambassador for the Pride provides a natural transition from one program dedicated to excellence in the arts to another.

“I have been involved in the arts for the majority of my life, and my education at the University of Arizona solidified my interest in pursuing this passion as a career,” said Juliano. “I care deeply about the arts, and I’m excited to begin this new role with the Tucson Jazz Festival, where I can combine my love for music, advocacy, and relationship-building to help support an organization that enriches our community.”

Juliano has also been mentored by some of Tucson’s leading development professionals, including Enrique Aldana of Arizona Public Media and Lisa Robinson of Alexander|Carrillo Consulting. Her commitment to supporting arts organizations reflects her belief in the vital role the arts play in strengthening communities.

Executive Director Khris Dodge said he is excited to welcome Juliano to the year-round team that produces the nationally recognized Tucson Jazz Festival each January. Juliano is already familiar with the organization, having served as a festival intern for the past two years.

“Zoe’s passion for the arts has been evident since the day I met her more than two years ago,” said Dodge. “She is authentic, intelligent, compassionate, and eager to make a meaningful impact in Tucson. We are fortunate to have her on our team and look forward to expanding our organization and strengthening our service to the community through her dedication and leadership.”

The 2027 Tucson Jazz Festival will take place Jan. 15–23, 2027. The nine-day winter festival features world-class musicians performing at iconic venues throughout Tucson, celebrating the rich tradition and future of jazz while generating significant cultural and economic impact for the region.

Photo courtesy HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival