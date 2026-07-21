TMC Health Announces Executive Appointments

TMC Health, a nonprofit community health system serving Southern Arizona, announced two executive leadership advancements that strengthen the organization’s ability to execute its strategy while deepening its focus on the day-to-day operations of its hospitals, medical group and support services.

Mimi Coomler has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Julia Strange has been promoted to Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Brand.

Mimi Coomler Named EVP and COO

As TMC Health has grown in size, complexity and scope, the organization created the COO role to bring sharper focus and momentum to enterprise execution.

Coomler brings a deep commitment to quality, safety, clinical excellence and patient-centered care built over 28 years as a nurse, from the front line to her current role as Chief Hospital Executive and CEO of Tucson Medical Center. She joined TMC in 2006 and has remained on the TMC campus throughout her career, serving Children’s Clinics of Rehabilitative Services as COO and later CEO beginning in 2011, before returning to TMC as Chief Nursing Officer in 2016.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Pennsylvania State West and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from University of Phoenix. Mimi Coomler has been instrumental in advancing TMC Health’s strategic vision by successfully operationalizing Tucson Medical Center Rincon, expanding core service lines and strengthening alignment across TMC Health’s four hospitals.

Her leadership has improved access, enhanced system integration, and positioned the organization to better serve the evolving healthcare needs of Southern Arizona. Coomler is active in the community serving on many boards, including serving as chair of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association.

“Naming a Chief Operating Officer is the right step to strengthen our ability to execute our strategy with focus and momentum in support of our teams,” said Jennifer Mendrzycki,

President and CEO of TMC Health. “This role allows us to concentrate leadership attention on the day-to-day operations of our hospitals, medical group and support services, while I dedicate more time to our long-term strategy, partnerships, growth, advocacy and positioning TMC Health to thrive in the future.”

With Coomler stepping into this enterprise role, TMC Health will launch a search for the next CEO of Tucson Medical Center. More information on that process will be shared as it develops.

Julia Strange Promoted to Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Brand

TMC Health also announced the promotion of Strange to senior VP of external affairs and brand. In this role, Strange will continue to lead the organization’s government relations, public policy, communications, community engagement and brand strategy efforts across Southern Arizona, as well as its work building alliances with rural partners across the state.

Strange joined the organization 30 years ago and has grown steadily in scope and responsibility since. Her career spans leadership positions in both urban and rural healthcare settings, including five years as CEO of Benson Hospital, giving her a deep understanding of the policy, workforce and access challenges facing communities across Arizona. She currently serves as chair of the Southern Arizona Health Alliance. Strange holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University and a Master of Jurisprudence from Seton Hall School of Law.

“Julia has established herself as a highly respected healthcare advocate and leader,” said Mendrzycki. “As healthcare organizations face significant policy and funding challenges ahead, Julia’s extensive experience in public policy and government relations will be critical as we work to protect access to care, strengthen the health of our communities, and ensure Southern Arizona has a strong voice in healthcare decision-making.”

Since joining TMC Health, Strange has helped elevate the organization’s advocacy presence at the local, state and federal levels, strengthened strategic community partnerships, advanced the TMC Health brand, and expanded engagement with policymakers and key stakeholders, positioning TMC Health as a trusted voice on issues affecting healthcare access, rural health, workforce development and public policy.

Images courtesy TMC Health