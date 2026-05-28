Alta Environmental and Infrastructure is expanding its infrastructure and energy services through the launch of a new Land and Right of Way Division, further strengthening the company’s ability to support complex projects from concept through construction and completion.

As part of the expansion, Alta EI has announced that Elizabeth Babcock has joined the company as VP of Land and Right of Way.

Babcock brings more than 40 years of leadership experience supporting complex infrastructure and energy projects nationwide. Her expertise spans land acquisition, right of way strategy, permitting, stakeholder engagement, survey coordination, construction support, safety, and project execution.

The new division expands Alta EI’s capabilities in land strategy, easement acquisition, permitting coordination, stakeholder engagement, and corridor project support for utility, transmission, renewable energy, pipeline, and infrastructure clients nationwide.

As infrastructure and energy projects continue to grow in complexity, project owners are facing increasing challenges related to land access, permitting, stakeholder coordination, environmental requirements, and schedule pressure. Alta EI’s expanded service offering is designed to help clients navigate those challenges through a more coordinated approach to project delivery.

“Large corridor projects cross more than land — they cross jurisdictions, ownership boundaries, regulatory requirements, and community relationships,” said Babcock. “Successful right of way work requires a team that understands the legal and technical requirements while also knowing how to navigate conversations with landowners, agencies, project teams, and communities with clarity, respect and trust.”

The launch of the division also reflects Alta EI’s continued growth within the energy and utility sectors, including transmission infrastructure, utility modernization, renewable energy development, and other corridor-based infrastructure projects.

Widely respected throughout the land and infrastructure industry, Babcock is known for building strong teams, fostering collaborative stakeholder relationships, and delivering practical solutions that help move critical infrastructure projects forward efficiently and successfully.

“Liz brings a rare combination of technical expertise, leadership, and real-world experience in navigating complex right of way projects,” said Leanne Meyer, Alta Environmental VP. “Having her on the team expands what we can take on and how well we can deliver — that’s good for our clients and good for where we’re headed as a firm.”

Alta EI plans to continue growing the division over the coming years as demand for integrated land and right of way services continues to increase.

Photo courtesy Alta Environmental and Infrastructure