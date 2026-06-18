ICCU has appointed Carina Fragoso as the newest commercial loan officer, adding to the growing team in the Tucson area. In her role, Fragoso will specialize in building meaningful relationships with clients to develop a deep understanding of their businesses—from operations, financial position and long-term goals—to create tailored lending solutions.

“I am thrilled to join the ICCU team and to bring my passion for supporting Tucson’s vibrant business community to this new role,” said Fragoso. “ICCU truly values personalized, trust-based relationships, and I look forward to partnering with local business owners to understand their unique goals and deliver the tailored financial solutions they need to thrive.”

Fragoso worked previously in commercial lending and as a business relationship manager. In addition to a robust background in banking, Fragoso held a real estate license for three years, contributing to her expertise in commercial real estate. She attended Western New Mexico University and is passionate about volunteering for local nonprofits.

With unparalleled personalized service that is built on trust, ICCU helps businesses achieve financial success with tailored solutions to meet them where they are.

Photo Courtesy ICCU