Theresa Sciaccotta has joined ICCU as a treasury management officer. Based in Tucson, Sciaccotta will work with commercial clients to deliver strategic treasury solutions—from cash flow optimization, enhancing operational efficiency and mitigating fraud risk—to help businesses implement financial strategies for long-term success.

“Joining ICCU is a wonderful opportunity to blend my love for community involvement with my passion for financial strategy,” said Sciaccotta. “A thriving local economy starts with strong relationships, and I look forward to partnering with Tucson business owners to grow our community.”

Throughout her career, she has held roles at both regional and large financial institutions, with experience spanning treasury management, community development, and retail banking leadership. Sciaccotta has been recognized as a Top 20 Under 40 by The Times of Northwest Indiana and an Up & Coming Woman in Finance by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association. She has a Bachelor of Science in Management from Purdue University.

Outside of banking, Sciaccotta is a cheer coach at Ironwood Ridge High School, where she enjoys mentoring her athletes to foster teamwork and leadership skills.

ICCU helps members achieve financial success through state-of-the-art tools and tailored solutions that meet individual needs.

Photo Courtesy ICCU