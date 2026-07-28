First Hyatt Regency to Open in Downtown Tucson in 2027

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, in collaboration with HSL Properties and Desert Hospitality Management, announced plans for the debut of Hyatt Regency Tucson Convention Center, expected to open in late 2027. The hotel will mark the first Hyatt Regency-branded property in Tucson and further strengthen Hyatt’s brand presence in Southern Arizona.

Strategically located in the heart of downtown Tucson and steps from the Tucson Convention Center, Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Leo Rich Theater and Tucson Arena, Hyatt Regency Tucson Convention Center is poised to become a premier destination for meetings, conventions, business travelers and leisure guests seeking an elevated hospitality experience in the city’s vibrant urban core.

The hotel’s extensive multi-million-dollar transformation will introduce 291 guestrooms and suites, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an elevated pool experience and approximately 22,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. The property will feature a large ballroom and multiple breakout meeting spaces designed to accommodate everything from corporate conferences and association meetings to weddings and social events.

The addition of the Hyatt Regency brand represents a significant milestone for Tucson’s hospitality industry and convention business, bringing one of the world’s most recognized meeting-focused hotel brands to the downtown market. The hotel is expected to enhance Tucson’s ability to attract larger group events, regional conferences and national conventions while supporting continued economic growth throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt to introduce the Hyatt Regency brand to the heart of downtown Tucson,” said Omar Mireles, President of HSL Properties. “This investment reflects our confidence in Tucson’s continued growth and our commitment to enhancing the city’s hospitality offerings. Hyatt Regency Tucson Convention Center will serve as a catalyst for convention business, tourism, and economic development while providing guests with an exceptional experience in one of Arizona’s most dynamic destinations.”

Additional details regarding the hotel’s construction timeline, amenities, dining concepts, and opening celebrations will be announced as the project progresses.

Image courtesy Hyatt Hotels Corporation