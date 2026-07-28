New Lighting Technology Keeps Kino Sports Center Visitors, Athletes Safe

Kino Sports Complex has upgraded to Perry Weather, a weather warning system that provides protection for athletes, coaches, officials, spectators and staff during Arizona’s monsoon season and throughout the year.

The new system continuously monitors weather conditions and provides automated alerts when lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the complex, helping visitors take quick action before conditions become dangerous. Perry Weather is used by most major stadiums across the nation.

“On any given night, we could have a few hundred to thousands of people on our fields,” said Kino Sports Complex Director Sarah Hanna. “The new system adds extra protection for our users by providing accurate and fast alerts for when conditions are safe and not safe.”

Perry Weather also provides a link for the public to check weather and lightning conditions around Kino.

What to expect

When lightning is detected within eight miles of Kino Sports Complex:

A siren will sound for five seconds, three times.

A recorded voice message will announce three times that lightning has been detected in the area and instruct everyone to exit the venue and seek shelter in their vehicles. A strobe will flash.

Alerts will be broadcast from five speaker locations throughout the North, Main and South complexes, ensuring people on fields, courts and surrounding areas can hear the warning.

When is it safe to return?

When the area has been lightning-free for 30 minutes, the system will broadcast a different tone for 10 seconds and an all-clear message to notify users that it is safe to return. The strobe will turn off.

Hours of operation

The lightning detection system operates daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Photo courtesy Kino Sports Complex