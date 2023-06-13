Tucson’s Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures announced that William Russo has been named the new executive director.



Russo brings over two decades of artistic and management experience in the theater industry and a reputation of success in fundraising, rightsizing budgets and fostering fiscal growth. He served five years as the managing director at Arizona Theatre Company, where he successfully navigated the organization through financial challenges, expanded ticket sales by over 25% and doubled individual giving.



During his time working in theater in New York, Russo held leadership positions at acclaimed theatre companies Playwrights Horizons and New York Theatre Workshop. There, he steered productions that would lead to 21 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, including “Once,” “Grey Gardens” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.”



Throughout a career cultivated by his love of the arts, Russo has embraced the importance of balancing fiscal management with artistic expression.



“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Billy as the new executive director of The Mini Time Machine. He comes to us with a wealth of financial expertise and leadership skills to guide this 14-year-old museum into its next exciting phase,” said Leilani Rothrock, president of the museum board. “We look forward to working with him to develop financial stability while exploring an even more creative future for our unique museum.”



Russo said he plans to honor the museum’s loyal patrons while cultivating new relationships. His vision includes crafting unique experiences with expanded programming and a focus on visitor growth.



“This museum is a jewel in the crown of Tucson, and I intend to expand on the wonderful qualities that have already made it shine,” said Russo.