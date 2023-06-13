Gordley Group, an award-winning Arizona public relations and creative services agency, has hired Aaron Johnson as community relations project coordinator.

Johnson’s role at Gordley is to support all facets of community relations and public involvement that Gordley conducts on behalf of numerous Arizona public agencies and business organizations. His key responsibilities are coordinating project logistics and planning as well as providing written communications support for Gordley’s clients.

An account management and marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience in many industries, Johnson is excited to be working with the team at Gordley Group. In addition to project coordination, he has worked in print, direct marketing and online for clients ranging from local businesses to nationally recognized brands. An Arizona native, Johnson attended Arizona State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing.