Monsoon Chocolate Café + Market Opens New Location in Central Tucson

Monsoon Chocolate, rated one of Food & Wine’s best chocolate makers in America, has announced the opening of its new location, Monsoon Chocolate Cafe + Market, in the Copenhagen Plaza at 3630 E Fort Lowell Rd.

Monsoon Chocolate has garnered acclaim for its award-winning chocolate, crafted with local ingredients and ethically sourced cacao. The brand is renowned for creating unique flavors inspired by the Southwest region, as well as offering classic treats. With two Good Food Awards and multiple International Chocolate Awards under its belt, Monsoon Chocolate has been featured in New York Magazine, Bon Appétit and Condé Nast Traveler. Its chocolate factory, located in the historic Santa Rita Park neighborhood, has garnered a loyal following, with nationwide shipping available.

After five successful years of operation at its original location in the historic La Buena building on 22nd St., Monsoon Chocolate made the strategic decision to relocate its cafe to better serve its customers. The new Monsoon Chocolate Cafe + Market, situated in central Tucson, provides an opportunity to expand both the factory operations and guest capacity.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors of Monsoon Chocolate Cafe + Market to the Tucson community,” said Adam Scott Krantz, co-founder of Monsoon Chocolate. “This new location is a testament to our dedication and the incredible support we’ve received from our customers. We’ve faced numerous challenges, including real estate setbacks, the impact of COVID-19, and construction delays, but our resilience and the unwavering support from our community have brought us to this momentous occasion.”

The new Monsoon Chocolate Cafe + Market features an expanded beverage menu, with locally roasted coffee from Decibel Coffee Works and a selection of teas from Seven Cups. Paired with their renowned chocolates, guests will have a delightful array of options to indulge in. The cafe will also showcase an ice cream dipping cabinet and a range of new frozen treats. Additionally, the market section of the cafe will offer carefully curated specialty foods from like-minded makers across the country, along with pantry staples. In the fall, Monsoon Chocolate will further expand its operating hours and unveil its savory menu. The location will also house “The Tasting Room,” a versatile space for classes, workshops, community events, and private rentals.