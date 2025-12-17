University of Arizona added its 21st scientist to the prestigious list of National Academy of Inventors fellows following the Dec. 11 announcement of Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, senior VP for research and partnerships, as a newly elected fellow.

Díaz de la Rubia is one of 185 inventors being elected to the 2025 class of NAI fellows, the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors. The 2025 cohort includes 169 U.S. distinguished academic and institutional inventors and 16 international fellows. The formal induction ceremony will be held Jun. 4, 2026, during the NAI’s annual conference in Los Angeles.

“Tomás epitomizes the spirit of the National Academy of Inventors through his dual commitment to groundbreaking scientific discovery and the translation of those discoveries into real-world impact,” said UA President Suresh Garimella, also a NAI elected fellow. “His election as an NAI Fellow recognizes not only his personal innovations in materials science and fusion energy but also his visionary leadership in fostering commercialization and economic growth. We are proud to have a scientist and administrator of his caliber driving the University of Arizona’s research enterprise, and I congratulate him on this prestigious and well-deserved honor.”

Díaz de la Rubia’s work has led to transformative advancements in science and technology with wide-reaching public and economic benefits. He holds seven U.S. patents in the field of materials engineering and has been recognized for contributions to scientific fusion ignition, a major milestone for global science and energy.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition, which reflects not only a lifetime of work, but the power of research to shape a better future,” Díaz de la Rubia said. “From the particle accelerator labs of my early career to the national innovation ecosystems we’re building today, my journey has always been guided by a belief in science as a force for good. To have that work recognized alongside other innovators who have made monumental contributions to their fields is a crowning achievement my career.”

His leadership in the development of the laser inertial fusion engine, or LIFE, contributed to the first instance of scientific fusion ignition, a step toward clean, sustainable energy that holds promise for global energy security. His LIFE design is widely cited as a practical roadmap to hybrid fusion reactors that will generate clean baseload power while burning nuclear waste.

Another of his most significant patents underpins today’s strain-engineered CMOS, or complementary metal oxide semiconductor, chips. The chips improve the speed and power efficiency of processors in devices such as computers and smartphones.

Through strategic innovation initiatives across academia, national laboratories and industry, his work has touched countless lives by advancing national security, energy sustainability and economic growth.

“We’re thrilled to see Dr. Diaz de la Rubia honored as an NAI Fellow,” said Doug Hockstad, associate vice president of Tech Launch Arizona, the UA office that commercializes inventions stemming from university research. “From the beginning, he has championed promoting a culture of innovation – driving discoveries beyond the lab and into the marketplace where they can change lives. His commitment to building an innovation ecosystem at the university inspires all of us working to turn ideas into solutions for a better world.”

The NAI fellowship is the highest professional distinction awarded solely to inventors. Together, the 2025 class hold more than 5,300 U.S. patents and include recipients of the Nobel Prize, the National Medals of Science and Technology and Innovation, and members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, among others.

“NAI fellows are a driving force within the innovation ecosystem, and their contributions across scientific disciplines are shaping the future of our world,” said NAI President Paul R. Sanberg. “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of fellows to the Academy. They are truly an impressive cohort, and we look forward to honoring them at our 15th Annual Conference in Los Angeles next year.”

Díaz de la Rubia has been a member of the Defense Science Board, a board member of the National Defense Industry Association, a member of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine Intelligence Community Studies Board, and currently chairs the Board of Directors of CRDF Global.

He is a fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He holds a doctorate in physics from the State University of New York and has been recognized with the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the Universidad Nacional del Centro del Peru and the Universidad Nacional de San Agustin de Arequipa.

Before joining UA, Díaz de la Rubia led the research enterprise at the University of Oklahoma as VP for research and partnerships. In a previous role at Purdue University, he served as CSO, senior VP for strategic initiatives, and VP for discovery park. Earlier in his career, he was a director in strategy consulting at the global professional services firm Deloitte LLP, where he advised the C-suite of major energy corporations on matters related to technology disruption and adoption. Prior to that, he spent 24 years at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the nation’s premier national security, energy, and economic competitiveness research institutions, where he rose to the position of deputy director for science and technology and chief research and development officer. He is the author of 150 peer-reviewed articles and conference proceedings, and his h-index is a remarkable 63.