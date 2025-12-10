Greater Tucson Leadership Announces 2025 Community Impact Award Honorees

Greater Tucson Leadership has announced the honorees for the 73rd Annual Community Impact Awards. 

Since 1952, these awards have stood as Tucson’s premier leadership recognition event, celebrating individuals whose service, innovation, and dedication have strengthened the region. This year’s honorees were selected from a highly competitive pool of nominations submitted by community members across Southern Arizona. 

Packets were reviewed by a panel of 16 judges representing business, education, government and nonprofit sectors. The honorees will be recognized at GTL’s largest annual fundraising event on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026, at the Tucson Convention Center.

The Tucson Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented to individuals whose leadership and service have positively influenced the community and inspired others.
• Man of the YearAlejandro Angel, VP / Principal, Psomas
• Woman of the YearKarla Bernal Morales, VP, Southern Arizona Region, Arizona Technology Council

The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement honor recognizing long-term community service and transformative impact on Tucson’s development.
• Founders AwardLouise Thomas, Founder, Angel Charity for Children

The GTL Alumni Excellence Award, created in 2017, recognizes a graduate of the GTL program who actively applies their leadership skills to improve Tucson through vision, advocacy, and community action.
• Alumni Excellence AwardRandy Accetta, Founder, Run Tucson; former GTL board chair

For more information on the 73rd Community Impact Awards and to purchase tickets, tables or sponsorships, visit https://73cia.givesmart.com. For Tribute Ad purchases, sponsorship opportunities, and renewal inquiries, please contact jamie@greatertucsonleadership.org.

