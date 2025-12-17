University of Arizona Center for Innovation New Digital Hub Redefines Incubation

For more than 20 years, the University of Arizona Center for Innovation has been Southern Arizona’s innovation powerhouse — helping over 300 founders turn big ideas into real-world impact.

As part of the ongoing evolution in elevating the programmatic experience, UACI has announced the official launch of its platform: The UACI Program Roadmap© Hub.

It’s a digital resource hub designed to enhance the UACI Program Roadmap© — a comprehensive guide with 28-points covering ideation, market research, business planning, product development, funding strategies and scaling for science and tech startups.

With 90% of startups failing to find long-term success, UACI aims to raise those odds and accelerate success by providing the people, place, programming — and now, a powerful digital tool — to guide founders from concept to commercialization. This platform provides entrepreneurs with on-demand resources, accessible at any stage in their startup journey.

Each startup’s experience varies and the UACI Program Roadmap© Hub allows for a non-linear approach in supporting UACI companies. Within the UACI program, startups self-assess to identify areas they need support within their companies. With the UACI Program Roadmap© Hub startups can continue to have the necessary resources within seconds, allowing them to close the knowledge gaps within their startup journey.

“Our extensive experience supporting science and tech startups in our region has equipped us with the insights and expertise needed to help other regions grow their own startup ecosystems — through a comprehensive, licensable program designed for scalable impact. Leaders within innovation ecosystems across the country have expressed their desire for access to proven models like ours, and now, through the UACI Program Roadmap©, we’re making that possible,” said UACI Executive Director Casey Carrillo.

Access to the platform extends beyond UACI startup clients. UACI now offers the opportunity to license its comprehensive startup support program complete with an integrated training service. Entrepreneur support organizations, municipalities, incubators, and other organizations seeking to foster and accelerate the growth of science and technology startups in their region can now license the UACI Program Roadmap©. This proven framework creates a powerful ecosystem development tool that organizations can seamlessly embed within their community.

By licensing an established program with proven success, they’ll be given the necessary tools — such as the UACI Program Roadmap Hub© — to implement a robust ecosystem that addresses startup challenges, accelerates innovation, and drives regional economic growth.

LifeSpan Digital Health, a UACI startup client based on UA research and launched through Tech Launch Arizona is developing emPower+ — is a platform designed to combat healthcare professional burnout. Founder and CEO Jeffrey Cary is one of the first users of the digital resource hub.

“It’s important to utilize all resources provided by UACI,” Cary said. “They prove to be invaluable, every mentor, subject-matter expert and resource. This is the first time that this type of support system has been put around me.”

The launch of The UACI Program Roadmap© Hub marks a significant milestone in UACI’s journey that builds on the existing programming. Backed by more than two decades of experience in startup incubation, UACI’s new hub offers support for entrepreneurs to navigate the non-linear, critical phases of launching and scaling a business with a proven online learning management system.

Startup founders wanting to join the platform can apply to UACI here: Apply | UACI