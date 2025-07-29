Gordley Group, a Tucson-based marketing firm, has announced a change in ownership from founder Jan Gordley, who successfully operated the firm for over 34 years, to Tom Baca, director of Gordley Group’s community relations department.

Baca’s proven leadership, strong commitment to community relations and marketing expertise has been gained over more than 25 years of diverse leadership experience in marketing, communications and business management. He also brings a deep understanding of Gordley Group’s clients, work, contracts, finances, values and mission of helping those who help others, including overseeing and directing more than 40 contracts and projects at Gordley Group.

Prior to serving as the firm’s director of community relations, Baca held key positions across the public, private and nonprofit sectors, including marketing leadership roles for an integrated healthcare provider in Tucson and three different tribal hospitality and gaming operations in New Mexico. He also served as business manager at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Tucson and communications and public affairs manager for a Missouri pork producer. He graduated from New Mexico State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics/agricultural business with an emphasis in marketing and a minor in journalism.

Gordley said, “I’ve worked with Tom in numerous, in-depth meetings to ensure a seamless transition and strong future for the company and our clients. Gordley simply could not be in better hands. I’m excited to see Gordley Group continue to grow and thrive under his leadership.”

Looking ahead, Baca said, “Jan has established great credibility and a solid reputation over the years. I’m committed to building on the firm’s legacy of thoughtful, strategic communication while continuing to strengthen client relationships and community connections for our clients throughout Arizona.”