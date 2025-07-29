Education Forward Arizona welcomes business leader Cristie Street to the organization’s board of directors. She brings both business insight and a deep personal commitment to helping Arizona’s children succeed. Street is eligible to serve on the board for as many as three consecutive terms of three years each.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cristie to our board,” said Rich Nickel, president and CEO of Education Forward Arizona. “She brings a rare blend of business acumen, entrepreneurial drive and deep personal commitment to education; all qualities that will strengthen our work and help us expand opportunity for students across Arizona.”

Cristie Street serves as the senior VP and COO of Southern Arizona Leadership Council, where business leaders work to create economic prosperity and improve the quality of life for the region. Before joining SALC, she co-founded and served as the CEO of Nextrio, an IT services firm that grew to be one of the largest managed service providers in the Southwest. Street successfully led the acquisition of Nextrio by a California-based MSP and served as General Manager for both locations, with over 100 employees around the world.

Years of success in business and community endeavors have earned Street numerous accolades, including “Business Leader of the Year” by the Tucson Metro Chamber and “Woman of the Year” by Greater Tucson Leadership. She’s also actively engaged with Ronald McDonald House Charities, Sister Jose Women’s Center, Arizona Public Media and the Rothschild Fund for Civic Innovation.

Street holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona. She and her husband Bill are proud parents of two children, who inspire their long-term investment in the region’s future.

“I believe the key to Arizona’s long-term prosperity lies in building a strong, educated workforce,” said Street. “That starts by ensuring every student has access to the opportunities they deserve. I’ve admired Education Forward Arizona’s mission for years and I’m excited to contribute to its impact.”