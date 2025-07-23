Frontier Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service from Tucson International Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth

Tucson International Airport (TUS) is excited to announce Frontier Airlines’ new nonstop service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). This marks Frontier Airlines’ third nonstop destination since returning to TUS earlier this year. The twice-a-week service starts October 9, 2025. With this addition, passengers will now have an ultra-low-fare carrier option for flights to DFW, Denver (DEN), and Las Vegas (LAS) on Frontier Airlines.

“We are delighted to see Frontier Airlines rapidly expanding their route network from TUS. Providing ultra-low fare service to our community is important and Frontier’s new route is a welcome addition to our already robust route network” said Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) President/CEO Danette Bewley.

Frontier currently serves nearly 100 destinations in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Canada.

Frontier Airline flights can be booked at Flyfrontier.com or Flytucson.com.

Tucson International Airport (TUS)

The Tucson International Airport (TUS) represents 1.5 million Southern Arizona residents. With more than 135,400 landings and takeoffs annually, TUS serves commercial carriers, military, business and general aviation. TUS offers nonstops and convenient one-stop connections to more than 400 cities around the world. Located in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, Tucson is the top destination to explore outdoor adventures and to experience a rich tapestry of flavors, cultures and traditions.

Tucson Airport Authority

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization with the responsibility to operate, manage and develop Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN). The TAA receives no local tax dollars. It sustains operations from airport-generated revenues, like concessions, leases, and landing fees. The TAA invests millions each year in safety, security, and customer service for the benefit of travelers, tenants, employees,

Image courtesy Tucson International Airport (TUS)