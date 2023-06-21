Stephen Wideman

World View, a global leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, has announced Stephen Wideman as CFO.

As CFO, Wideman will oversee all of World View’s financial activities including accounting and controllership, planning and analysis, investor relations, internal audits and reporting. Wideman brings three decades of expertise in the financial industry that will help ensure fiscal responsibility to support World View’s enterprise growth initiatives. 

His background includes a broad array of experiences in corporate financial management; financial planning, analysis, and risk management; investor relations; and corporate treasury for consumer products to government contracts. More recently, Wideman served as senior VP and CFO at Erickson Incorporated, a leading provider of aviation services. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Tuskegee University and an MBA from the University of Georgia.

“I am thrilled to be joining the World View family,” said Wideman. “There is clear opportunity for value creation in the company’s differentiated mission set, addressable markets, strategic partnerships and talented workforce.”

