World View, a global leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, has announced former World View Exploration and Tourism Advisory Board member Lori Garver will join its board of directors.

Garver is the former deputy administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and a renowned aerospace executive, policy analyst and thought leader. In joining the board of directors, Garver relinquished her ExTAB seat, effective May 3.

Garver began her career at NASA in 1996 and was nominated and confirmed by President Barack Obama as deputy administrator in 2009, serving in this role until 2013 when she became general manager of the Air Line Pilots Association. For her outstanding service at NASA, she was awarded the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal.

A career champion for space exploration and its benefit to humanity, Garver has also held roles as a member of the NASA Advisory Council, a guest lecturer at the International Space University, president and board member of Women in Aerospace and president of the American Astronautical Society.

“I look forward to joining the board of directors and working with the wider World View team to utilize the unique perspective of the stratosphere to provide new insights about our home planet in pursuit of a better future,” said Garver.

Following her appointment, World View’s board comprises five members: Sameer Gandhi, general partner at Accel; Deepak Kamra, managing partner at Canaan Partners; Charlie Precourt, former NASA astronaut; Ryan M. Hartman, president and CEO at World View; and Garver.