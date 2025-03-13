University of Arizona Climbs to No. 31 Worldwide in Patent Rankings

By Paul Tumarkin, Tech Launch Arizona

The University of Arizona is ranked No. 31 in the world on the National Academy of Inventors’ list of the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted Utility Patents in 2024, released Tuesday. This represents a significant leap from last year’s 51st position, highlighting the university’s accelerating innovation ecosystem.

The university was issued 96 U.S. patents in 2024 for inventions developed by faculty, researchers, staff and students – a 57% increase from the 61 patents received in 2023. This substantial growth underscores the university’s expanding impact in translating research into practical applications.

Tech Launch Arizona, led by Associate Vice President Doug Hockstad, is the U of A commercialization arm that guides innovations from conception to marketplace.

“This dramatic improvement in our global patent ranking is a welcome recognition of the innovative spirit of University of Arizona inventors,” Hockstad said. “Our faculty, researchers, students and staff are driven by a desire to create meaningful impact for society. Earning a patent is not easy; it takes a deep dedication to seeing an invention all the way through what can be a long and aduous process.”

Having a patent issued is one step along an invention’s path to commercialization. Hockstad said each U of A patent starts when a university inventor or inventing team submits an invention disclosure. TLA then works with the inventors and patent attorneys to file patent applications and move those applications through the evaluation process. The team also engages industry experts and entrepreneurs to strategize how best to bring the invention to the marketplace, be it through licensing it to an existing company or launching a startup.

U of A inventions patented in 2024 include:

A novel automotive radar that uses a 3D printed Luneburg lens, which was licensed to startup Lunewave. It was developed by a team led by Hao Xin, a professor in the College of Engineering.

A falloposcope for ovarian cancer detection – developed by a team led by professor Jennifer Barton, director of the BIO5 Institute and the Thomas R. Brown Distinguished Chair of Biomedical Engineering – that is envisioned for a startup.

A patch with embedded muscle cells that can be used to repair damaged heart tissue, which was licensed to startup Avery Therapeutics. The patch was created in the College of Medicine – Tucson by Dr. Steven Goldman, a professor of cardiology, and former assistant research professor Jordan Lancaster, who is now CEO of Avery Therapeutics.

“The University of Arizona’s impressive rise in the NAI rankings is a testament to the ingenuity, dedication and perseverance of our research community,” said Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, U of A senior vice president for research and innovation. “Patents are more than milestones – they are catalysts that move ideas from the lab into the world, fueling economic growth, strengthening industries and improving lives. This recognition affirms the university’s role as a hub of innovation and impact, where groundbreaking research converges with real-world application to solve society’s most pressing challenges.”

The institutions on the National Academy of Inventors’ annual Top 100 Worldwide Universities list collectively hold over 9,600 patents. NAI member institutions – which make up 58% of the list – hold more than 5,600 patents.

“The Top 100 Worldwide list showcases the vital role U.S. patents play in moving technologies from bench to marketplace at academic institutions around the globe,” said Paul R. Sanberg, president of the National Academy of Inventors. “By recognizing and celebrating this crucial step in the commercialization process, we aim to highlight how intellectual property can benefit inventors and their institutions, as well as encourage them to pursue commercializing technologies that can have beneficial societal and economic impacts.

Pictured above – Tech Launch Arizona