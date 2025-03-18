College of Science 2025 Lecture Series on Thursday, Mar. 20th: Exploring the Science of Communication

Following Your Heart: Recognizing Emotions in Human-Computer Communication

Discover the challenges of teaching computers to recognize human emotions through language and the role of AI in emotional understanding.

The College of Science at the University of Arizona is excited to announce the 20th annual College of Science Lecture Series, taking place at Centennial Hall on Thursdays in March.

This year’s series will delve into the fascinating science behind communication in its many forms—from how we communicate with dogs, to the advantages and complexities of bilingualism, to the communication challenges facing humans, computers, and AI, and even the possibility of communicating with extraterrestrial civilizations.

Join us for these engaging and thought-provoking lectures, which are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with lectures beginning at 7:00 p.m. and lasting approximately one hour.

Next Lecture:

March 27, 2025 | Dr. Daniel Apai and Dr. Chris Impey

Cosmic Conversations: Communicating with the Unknown

Explore the possibilities of communicating with extraterrestrial civilizations and the implications of interstellar dialogue.

We look forward to seeing you at Centennial Hall! RSVP to attend and be part of these exciting discussions.

For more information and to RSVP, visit science.arizona.edu/lecture.