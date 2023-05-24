Tucson Federal Credit Union has announced Shaima Namazifard as its VP of business services. The newly created role reflects TFCU’s continued commitment to supporting local businesses.

TFCU CEO Matthew Gaspari said, “We are excited to have Shaima join our Tucson Federal Credit Union team as vice president of Business Services. Shaima will lead TFCU’s efforts to engage with small businesses and be a part of their success journey over the long term. Small business is the backbone of our community, and it is our responsibility to understand their vision, support them with exceptional service, access to capital and frictionless technology, to help them thrive. Cultural alignment and sharing similar community impact philosophies are also helpful as they are often the why behind a business’ purpose. Shaima’s extensive experience in small business lending and her well-known heart for the community make her uniquely well-suited to lead TFCU’s Business Services team; our current and future small business partners are in very good hands.”



“I chose this opportunity, not only because of the notable brand and community partner that TFCU continues to be, but for the potential to elevate TFCU to a commercial banking leader,” said Namazifard. “I get to combine my business expertise and community involvement to serve more clients and create a platform that sets us apart against other credit unions. I feel privileged to be in this role and to have been given this opportunity.”

Originally from Iran, Namazifard considers herself a native Tucsonan. She holds a bachelor’s degree in science, health, and technology from the University of Arizona. In 2014, she graduated with her MBA with an emphasis on global management from the University of Phoenix. In 2015, she furthered her skill set by completing an extensive credit training program with Omega.

Namazifard has 11 years of experience in banking, with over eight years specializing in Commercial Lending at Wells Fargo. Her skills are targeted toward representing TFCU in developing and maintaining lifelong relationships with the membership. She adds value to members and prospective clients by offering Small Business Administration and conventional lending solutions catering to their business needs. Her areas of expertise include her knowledge of SBA 7a and 504 loan programs and guiding members through the lending process.

Her professional accolades include being recognized as BizTucson’s Next Gen Leaders for 2022, Tucson Hispanic Chamber’s 40 under 40 in 2018, and being a 2019 Pinnacle Award winner company-wide for her job performance. She is passionate about giving back and helping others in any capacity, serving as a board member for various non-profits.

In her free time, she enjoys volunteering at various non-profits, including the Diaper Bank, Ben’s Bells, Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, and the Community Food Bank.