The Fox Tucson Theatre has announced Sarah Whelan as director of finance and administration.

Whelan is an accomplished and visionary finance and administration professional, known for her ability to drive strategic growth and cultivate operational excellence within the nonprofit sector.

With expertise in financial management, budgeting and forecasting, Whelan consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to achieving organizational goals while upholding impeccable standards of financial sustainability.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Fox team and am honored to be a part of the next chapter in the legacy of this Tucson treasure,” said Whelan.