Arizona Leaders Boost State’s Business Environment at Paris Air Show

Arizona business leaders and major aerospace and defense firms with a significant presence in the state, including leading job creators like Raytheon and Honeywell, participated in the 54th Paris Air Show in June.

Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the show was an ideal opportunity for Arizona exhibitors to show off why the state is so welcoming to job creators in the aerospace and defense sector.

“Countries from all around the world are represented at the trade show, as are U.S. cities and states. Companies and private associations like ours attend and tell their story about why they’re an attractive place for investment,” Seiden said. “The Arizona delegation was there to represent the state and make the case for why Arizona is the best place in the world to do business and why we have so much to offer the aerospace and defense sector.”

The Arizona delegation was led by Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. Also participating in the visit was Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill.

The Paris Air Show is one of the largest exhibition events for the aviation and aerospace industry and is held every other year at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

The show offers an important platform for companies and organizations involved in the industry to present and demonstrate their latest innovations in commercial airplanes, military aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The event also includes conferences, presentations and meetings that allow leaders in the industry to discuss trends and negotiate deals. It also plays a significant role in connecting community leaders and government officials with the industry, promoting collaboration.

It is not unusual for governors, U.S. senators and representatives, economic development agency executives and mayors to attend as part of their state’s delegation.

“The attendance of chief executives of the states and members of the federal delegation sends a powerful message. But more importantly, it’s the industry-to-industry, peer-to-peer, organic interactions that happen while you’re there,” Seiden said. “I can’t think of another event as dynamic as the Paris Air Show where government and industry can come together in one location to discuss the opportunities for such an important economic sector.”

Because the event attracts international attention, the Paris Air Show is often at the center of industry news. At this year’s edition, Raytheon announced its rebrand to RTX and a $1.15 billion contract from the Department of Defense to build a new missile system in Tucson, fueling excitement at the event and underscoring Arizona’s attractiveness to defense firms.

Seiden said he’s confident that the state would continue to be a leader in defense and aerospace job creation.

“I walk away very bullish on what Arizona has to offer the industry,” Seiden said. “We are already a top-5 state in the country for aerospace and defense. Not only is Arizona already home to several outstanding defense firms, but we have top-notch universities ready to meet the needs of employers, world-renowned flying weather, military installations, and an approach to regulation that encourages the growth of new technology. I believe the future is bright for Arizona aerospace.”