Larsen Baker Sells Big Brothers Big Sisters Building

Larsen Baker has announced the sale of the 14,000-square-foot office building, 160 E. Alameda, the former home of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Downtown Tucson.

The two-story building with basement sold for $1,400,000 ($100/sf). The buyer, Lifetime Asset Management, LLC, purchased the building as an owner user and plans to occupy the building. The seller, Big Brothers Big Sisters, will be relocating its operations and services to a midtown location soon to be announced.

Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker represented both the seller and buyer and handled the transaction.