Larsen Baker Sells Big Brothers Big Sisters Building

BizTUCSONJuly 20, 2023
Less than a minute

Larsen Baker has announced the sale of the 14,000-square-foot office building, 160 E. Alameda, the former home of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Downtown Tucson. 

The two-story building with basement sold for $1,400,000 ($100/sf). The buyer, Lifetime Asset Management, LLC, purchased the building as an owner user and plans to occupy the building. The seller, Big Brothers Big Sisters, will be relocating its operations and services to a midtown location soon to be announced.

Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker represented both the seller and buyer and handled the transaction.

BizTUCSONJuly 20, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Gantry Secures $11.9 Million Construction Loan to Develop New Arizona Luxury Multifamily

June 30, 2023

Commercial Retail Advisors Announces A. Torano Wines Lease at Broadway Village

April 13, 2023

Ambassador Jewelers Leases at Larsen Baker Building

April 11, 2023

Larsen Baker Signs First Lease at Sol Block

March 30, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button