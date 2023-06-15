Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South, is featured as one of Becker’s Hospital Review women hospital presidents and CEOs to Know in 2023. Women are increasingly taking on hospital leadership positions and with them at the helm, hospitals are benefitting from diverse perspectives, enhanced patient experiences and improved health equity.

Frost is responsible for 6,000 employees and has over 17 years of experience including leadership of the two academic medical centers in Tucson, most recently acting as COO for both. Frost has been instrumental for fusing clinical and administrative operations across the two medical centers to achieve consistency of care and access to specialized care, including cancer treatment. She also oversaw the opening of a $443-million new tower at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson which included 228 private rooms, 20 operating rooms, new diagnostic imaging, cardiac catheterization labs, a new cafeteria and stunning views of the Tucson and Santa Catalina Mountains.

The Becker’s story featured five other Banner Health CEOs, as well as other non-affiliated women hospital leaders from throughout the country, for expanding access to care, promoting inclusivity and diversity, spearheading new initiatives, and helping to close the gender gap in health care leadership. The Becker’s list honors female hospital executives for their dedication to improving hospital care for patients, health care clinicians and allied health care team members alike. Becker’s Hospital Review is a health care publication covering news, analysis, commentary, best practices, business guidance and strategy.

Becker’s full list of honorees and profiles for each health care leader can be viewed here.