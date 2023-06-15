Photo by Brent G. Mathis

Southwest Airlines to Start Seasonal Nonstop Service from Tucson to Dallas

BizTUCSONJune 15, 2023
Less than a minute

Just in time for the holidays, Southwest Airlines is launching seasonal nonstop service between Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). Flights begin on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 and will operate during peak travel days through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

“Our dedicated team has demonstrated to Southwest Airlines that our community can support this route,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “Now we are confident visitors and local travelers alike will fill these aircraft and encourage Southwest to further its investment in Southern Arizona.”

Southwest’s TUS-DAL service can be booked through Southwest.com. Flights are currently scheduled for the following dates and times:

BizTUCSONJune 15, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

UArizona to Launch New Computer Science and Engineering Degree

June 15, 2023

Pima County Approves New Contract with Longtime Economic Partner Sun Corridor Inc.

June 15, 2023

Film Tucson Highlights Recent Work with Hollywood Western, Honda Commercial

June 15, 2023

Monsoon Chocolate Café + Market Opens New Location in Central Tucson

June 15, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button