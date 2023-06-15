Southwest Airlines to Start Seasonal Nonstop Service from Tucson to Dallas

Just in time for the holidays, Southwest Airlines is launching seasonal nonstop service between Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). Flights begin on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 and will operate during peak travel days through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

“Our dedicated team has demonstrated to Southwest Airlines that our community can support this route,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “Now we are confident visitors and local travelers alike will fill these aircraft and encourage Southwest to further its investment in Southern Arizona.”

Southwest’s TUS-DAL service can be booked through Southwest.com. Flights are currently scheduled for the following dates and times: