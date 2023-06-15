Following an extensive national search and competitive process, the City of Tucson has announced the appointment of Kristina Swallow as the new planning and development services director. With an impressive background and a wealth of experience, Swallow brings a fresh perspective and invaluable expertise to this pivotal role.

Most recently, Swallow served as the director of the Nevada Department of Transportation, where she skillfully managed an annual budget of $1 billion. During her tenure, she demonstrated exceptional leadership by overseeing the planning, construction, maintenance, and operations of the state highway system. Under her guidance, a dedicated and talented team of 1,800 employees consistently achieved remarkable results.

With nearly three decades of experience in engineering and management across various sectors, Swallow has successfully undertaken numerous projects at the local, state, and federal levels. Her understanding of the public and private sectors further enhances her ability to make meaningful contributions to the City of Tucson.

Swallow’s ties to Southern Arizona are deep-rooted, as she spent her early years in Tucson, and her family continues to reside here. “I’m excited about returning to my hometown and reconnecting with old acquaintances while forging new friendships,” said Swallow. She holds a bachelor’ degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona and a master’s in civil engineering from the University of Nevada.

With her strategic vision, Swallow is poised to guide planning and development through an era of positive transformation. When asked about her new role, Swallow expressed enthusiasm for addressing the challenges ahead.

“Recognizing the department’s challenges is an important step toward positive change. By acknowledging these issues, we demonstrate our dedication to addressing them,” said Swallow. “The support of the community is integral to our success. Together, we can continue to improve and celebrate the department’s accomplishments.”

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega is confident that Swallow will be an exceptional addition to the city’s leadership team.

“Kristina Swallow’s arrival marks an exciting chapter in our city’s planning and development services department,” said Ortega. “Her proven track record, combined with her passion for community engagement, will undoubtedly drive progress and contribute to the continued success of Tucson.”