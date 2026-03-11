Arizona Builders Alliance, a leading trade association for contractors in Arizona, announced Rudy Garcia, Jr. as its new Board Chairman for 2026.

Garcia, currently VP of RG & Sons Plumbing, brings over two decades of construction industry experience and deep community roots to this leadership position. Garcia’s appointment represents a significant milestone for the ABA, showcasing the organization’s commitment to leadership that spans all construction trades.

Under his leadership, Garcia plans to prioritize quality over quantity by enhancing the ABA’s educational offerings and strengthening member engagement and experience across all programs. As a second-generation plumber and seventh-generation Tucsonan, he brings a unique perspective on Arizona’s construction landscape and the challenges facing local contractors.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman and excited to lead the ABA during this pivotal time for Arizona’s construction industry,” said Garcia. “My goal is to strengthen our advocacy efforts, expand educational opportunities, and ensure that all trades have a voice in shaping our industry’s future.”

Garcia has worked for RG & Sons Plumbing Inc. since 2000, where he currently oversees all day-to-day operations, business development, safety, forecasting and vendor relationships. His hands-on experience managing complex projects and building client relationships provides valuable insight into the operational challenges facing ABA member companies.

“Rudy’s extensive experience and deep commitment to our industry make him an exceptional leader for the ABA,” said Kim Davids, president of the Arizona Builders Alliance. “His dedication to both his craft and his community aligns perfectly with our mission to advance Arizona’s construction industry through education, advocacy, and collaboration.”

A champion of both local community philanthropic efforts and industry organizations, Garcia has demonstrated consistent leadership throughout his career. He has been married since 2013 and is the father of two daughters, bringing a family perspective to his professional commitments and community involvement.

Garcia’s leadership comes at a time when the ABA continues to expand its influence in legislative advocacy, workforce development, and member services. His appointment reflects the organization’s commitment to representing the diverse trades that make up Arizona’s construction industry, from large general contractors to specialized subcontractors like plumbing professionals.