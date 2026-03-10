Angel Charity for Children Announces 2026 Beneficiaries

For more than four decades, Angel Charity for Children has been a trusted partner in improving the lives of children in Pima County.

Its generous donors, combined with the support of all-volunteer membership, have granted over $34 million in 152 carefully vetted grant projects, directly impacting the lives of more than one million children. Angel Charity for Children has announced that in 2026, it will fundraise $1.179 million in support of 10 nonprofit projects serving the needs of children in Pima County.

The charity selection committee has been working hard since October 2025 reviewing grant applications, touring facilities and hearing about the needs of local children from Tucson’s non-profit community. On Mar. 4, Angel Charity for Children members selected the Impact and Opportunity Grant beneficiary projects to be funded this year. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, Steve Daru Clubhouse, is the 2026 Impact Grant beneficiary, in addition to nine additional Opportunity Grant beneficiaries.

“Angel Charity for Children is proud to grant nearly $1.2 million to ten incredible projects this year. Our organization works hard to vet and identify projects that urgently meet the needs of children in our community. This year, we are thrilled to support a wide variety of organizations that do the hard work every day to provide children with the resources and opportunities they need. From teen technology-enabled learning spaces and providing life-saving medical devices to combating food insecurity and making dance accessible to everyone, we couldn’t be more proud to do this work in our 44th year,” said Karla Looby, 2026 Angel Charity for Children General Chair. “Our membership is enthusiastic about once again partnering with our generous donors, supporters, and community partners to create meaningful change for children in Pima County. We invite the community to join us in changing lives for children.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is slated to receive $685,459. The funding will transform the Steve Daru Clubhouse. Renovations will create dedicated teen space for technology, mentorship, workforce and leadership programs, providing more teens with opportunity to develop skills that translate to success in school and life. Gym upgrades will enhance physical education, wellness and recreation, encouraging good health, teamwork, and resilience. Across the clubhouse, modernized upgrades will provide an environment where all children will thrive. Together, these enhancements will allow the youth who rely on the Steve Daru Clubhouse to utilize the space for years to come and prepare for life beyond the clubhouse walls.

Angel Charity’s nine Opportunity Grant beneficiaries, set to receive a collective sum of $493,861, include the following organizations:

● Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona $65,000

● Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona $75,000

● Dancing in the Streets Arizona $50,000

● Gootter-Jensen Foundation $65,000

● Greater Vail Community ReSources $15,000

● Integrative Touch $75,000

● Mini Poderosas $15,000

● St. Augustine Catholic High School $58,898

● Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. $74,963

Angel Charity’s ambitious 2026 fundraising initiatives encompass the annual Capital Campaign initiatives, The Spring Event – HALO Fiesta (Apr. 19), The Big Deal Parker Party (Sept. 25), and Chance Raffle ticket sales. The signature event of the year, Angel Ball, (Dec. 12) is a celebration and acknowledgment of the invaluable contributions of the donors and volunteers.

Photo courtesy of Angel Charity for Children