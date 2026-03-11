The Arizona Builders Alliance, a leading trade association for contractors in Arizona, announced Robby Garvey as its new Southern Arizona Chairman.

Garvey, currently project director at Lloyd Construction Company, Inc., brings 21 years of construction industry experience and deep knowledge of Southern Arizona’s market to this regional leadership position.

Garvey’s appointment reflects the ABA’s commitment to strengthening its presence throughout Arizona, particularly in the Tucson metropolitan area where Lloyd Construction has completed over $1.25 billion in projects. His role will focus on expanding member services, advocacy efforts, and educational opportunities specifically tailored to Southern Arizona contractors.

“I’m excited to strengthen the ABA’s presence in Southern Arizona and ensure our regional members have the resources and advocacy they need to thrive,” said Garvey. “This role allows me to give back to an industry that has provided tremendous opportunities while helping build the infrastructure that supports our growing communities.”

Since joining Lloyd in 2005, Garvey progressed from safety manager through project engineer and manager roles to his current leadership position. Garvey excels in delivering complex projects within occupied facilities, demonstrating exceptional communication, trade sequencing and quality control skills. His diverse portfolio includes the $44 million Reid Park Zoo Pathway to Asia expansion, the $28 million LEED Gold Certified AC Hotel Tucson Downtown, and the $7.7 million El Rio Southeast Health Clinic. His expertise spans healthcare, public safety, education, hospitality and commercial construction sectors.

“Robby’s extensive experience with one of Southern Arizona’s most respected construction companies makes him an ideal leader for our regional efforts,” said Kim Davids, president of the Arizona Builders Alliance. “His understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the Tucson market will help us better serve our Southern Arizona members and strengthen our advocacy throughout the state.”

Lloyd Construction, founded in 1969, stands as one of the largest locally owned general contractors in Tucson, having successfully completed projects across healthcare, education, public works, and private development sectors. The company’s impressive portfolio includes work for non-profit organizations, academic institutions, and medical facilities throughout Southern Arizona. Beyond his professional work, Garvey maintains strong community involvement through leadership roles with the Arizona Builders Alliance, including service as a committee member and former Volunteer Day Chairperson. His family has devoted over 12 years to Kids of Steel in Tucson, supporting children with Crohn’s disease and Type 1 diabetes.

His oldest daughter now serves on the KOS board, extending their family’s service commitment. Garvey has also spent 15+ years coaching youth softball, leading teams to city championships while developing teamwork and leadership skills, often coaching alongside his two older daughters in support of their younger sister’s team.