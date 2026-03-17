2026 Dancing with Our Stars of Tucson, “Rhythm & Roots,” to Benefit Arizona Diaper Bank, Apr. 18

Arizona Diaper Bank announces the return of Dancing with Our Stars of Tucson on Saturday, Apr. 18 at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa.

This highly anticipated annual gala brings together community leaders—2026 Star/Changemakers—who will take the stage in an unforgettable night of dance, philanthropy and celebration to support families across Arizona.

This year’s theme, Rhythm & Roots, honors the global and local rhythms that shape the community and the essential products that uphold dignity for individuals and families statewide.

Through their performances and fundraising efforts, each Star/Changemaker helps advance Arizona Diaper Bank’s mission to address diaper need, period poverty and adult incontinence.

The 2026 Star/Changemakers

• Natalie Fernandez – Meridian Financial

• Benjie Medlock – Le Nu’u Legacy Foundation

• Tobruk Blaine – University of Arizona Football Beyond Football Program

• Brett Jones – Source Chiropractic

• Edgar Soto – Pima Community College

• Ali Smith – Ali Smith Coaching and Interventions

• Melissa Dye – Arizona Complete Health

• Steven Fowler – Tucson Business Networking

Event Leadership & Special Guests

• Jeannine Mason, Event Chair

• Yevette Sykes, CEO, Arizona Diaper Bank

• Sally Shamrell, Event Host

• Ricky Hunley and Leanne Savage, DWOS Judges and Former Mirrorball Champions

• Matthew Keller, Owner, Dream Dance

The gala will feature live performances, professional dance pairings, audience voting and a celebration of the impact made possible through community support. Funds raised directly benefit Arizona Diaper Bank’s statewide distribution of diapers, period products, and incontinence supplies.

Arizona Diaper Bank, which started in 1994, was the first in the U.S. and has since become a national model.

“As the nation’s first diaper bank, we’ve spent more than 30 years building a strong, community-based distribution network,” said Yevette Sykes, CEO of the bank. “We partner with more than 55 agencies statewide to ensure products reach families efficiently and with dignity. Our model has become a national example because it combines compassion, infrastructure, and long-term sustainability.”

Diaper need across this region is real and non-optional. No government assistance program covers diapers or hygiene products, yet babies can require 6 to 10 diapers a day. Nationally, 1 in 2 families experience diaper needs, and without diapers, parents can’t access childcare or go to work.

“These items are not luxuries; they are necessities for both mental and physical health, humanity and daily life,” added Sykes.

This noble cause is why Jeannine Mason is honored to lead this year’s fundraising event.

“Chairing Dancing with Our Stars Tucson is meaningful to me because the Arizona Diaper Bank’s mission represents dignity at the most fundamental level,” said Mason, founder and principal of J9 Brandworks, a consultancy specializing in brand creation, strategic partnerships and corporate events.

“This event brings together community leaders who are willing to step outside their comfort zones to support that mission, and I’m honored to help elevate their efforts,” she said.

For Ticket & Sponsorship information, click here

Images courtesy Arizona Diaper Bank