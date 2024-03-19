Rex Scott

Rex Scott, vice chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, has joined Sun Corridor Inc.’s Chairman’s Circle.

Pima County was a founding member of the Blue Ribbon Committee in 2004 which established Tucson Regional Economic Opportunities, the predecessor to Sun Corridor Inc. Since that time, Pima County has been a critical partner in every economic development win this region has experienced, from Caterpillar to American Battery Factory, among many other successful projects over nearly 20 years. 

Sun Corridor Inc. welcomes Scott to represent the county in its quest to help drive regional prosperity, now and in the future. 

