Merger of Bank 34, Commerce Bank of Arizona to Become Southwest Heritage Bank

Bancorp 34, Inc. and CBOA financial, Inc., the parent companies of Bank 34 and Commerce Bank of Arizona, respectively, have announced that, provided the pending merger closes as expected, the combined bank will officially become Southwest Heritage Bank on Mar. 25.

Jim Crotty, CEO of Bank 34, said, “After nearly a century of dedicated service by both companies, this change marks an exciting new chapter in our combined story, one that reflects a deep-rooted commitment to our region’s rich heritage and promising future.”

Chris Webster, CEO of Commerce Bank of Arizona added, “The decision to rebrand stems from our desire to better align our identity with the values and aspirations of the people we serve. As Southwest Heritage Bank, we will remain steadfast in our dedication to providing the same unwavering support that our customers have come to expect from us. That means the same reliable service, personalized attention, and innovative solutions that have made us a trusted partner for countless individuals and businesses.

We are excited about this new chapter in our journey and look forward to continuing to serve our customers as Southwest Heritage Bank, and we can’t thank them enough for their continued trust and support.”