Isaac Figueroa, CCIM, SIOR, of Larsen Baker has earned the SIOR office and industrial designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and OfficeREALTORS®.

SIOR is the world’s premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry’s top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation, to which there are 3,900 members in 49 countries. SIOR represents today’s most knowledgeable, experienced, and trusted commercial real estate brokerage specialists, and these individuals are proven experts in their market and leaders in the industry.

To achieve the SIOR designation, Figueroa completed at least five years of creditable experience in the highly specialized field of office and industrial real estate; met stringent education requirements; and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct, and personal integrity. SIOR enforces a strict code of ethics and required designees to complete its ethics course within their first three years of membership.

Figueroa also retains the Certified Commercial Investment Member, or CCIM designation, making him part of an elite group of brokers and on one of only four that possess the dual designation in the Tucson market.