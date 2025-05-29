Mosaic Quarter Development recently announced the appointment of Rebekah Welch as its new director of community programming.



A longtime Southern Arizona resident and seasoned nonprofit professional, Welch brings a wealth of experience in program development and community empowerment.



In her position at Mosaic Quarter, she will lead the design and implementation of programs aimed at uplifting underserved youth across Southern Arizona. Welch’s work will focus on developing sustainable initiatives that not only address immediate needs but also foster long-term success for the communities Mosaic Quarter serves.



“We are pleased to welcome Rebekah to the Mosaic Quarter team,” said Frank Knott, CEO of Mosaic Quarter. “Her deep commitment to equity, innovation and youth empowerment makes her the ideal leader to launch our community initiatives that will form the basis of the Mosaic Foundation’s programming and widespread community outreach.”



Prior to joining Mosaic Quarter, Welch served as Director of Programs & Strategic Partnerships at TMM Family Services. There, she led the development of three core transitional housing programs serving single mothers, veterans and seniors. During her tenure at TMM, Welch also raised over $30,000 through community engagement and built cross-sector partnerships that expanded resident access to career training, mental health counseling and more.



Welch was recently named a 2024 40 Under 40 honoree by the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of the Social Venture Partners Fast Pitch program.



“I believe Mosaic Quarter has the potential to become a cornerstone of community-driven progress in Southern Arizona,” said Welch. “By creating thoughtful and inclusive youth programming, we can help unlock opportunity and inspire generational change for families across the region.”

